    Sumedha Fiscal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.90 crore, up 69.97% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.90 crore in June 2023 up 69.97% from Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 305.67% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 338.32% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

    Sumedha Fiscal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2022.

    Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 38.04 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.06% returns over the last 6 months and -68.42% over the last 12 months.

    Sumedha Fiscal Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.859.919.95
    Other Operating Income0.060.10--
    Total Income From Operations16.9010.019.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.3111.8710.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.47-2.30-1.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.830.68
    Depreciation0.180.170.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.901.370.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.37-1.92-1.22
    Other Income--0.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.37-1.91-1.22
    Interest0.00-0.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.37-1.90-1.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.37-1.90-1.22
    Tax0.34-0.08-0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.03-1.82-0.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.03-1.82-0.99
    Equity Share Capital7.987.987.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.55-2.28-1.24
    Diluted EPS2.55-2.28-1.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.55-2.28-1.24
    Diluted EPS2.55-2.28-1.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 23, 2023

