Sumedha Fiscal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.90 crore, up 69.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.90 crore in June 2023 up 69.97% from Rs. 9.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 305.67% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2023 up 338.32% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022.

Sumedha Fiscal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2022.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 38.04 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.06% returns over the last 6 months and -68.42% over the last 12 months.