Sumedha Fiscal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore, down 10.62% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore in June 2022 down 10.62% from Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 down 156.02% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 down 147.35% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 117.70 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 89.69% returns over the last 6 months and 328.78% over the last 12 months.

Sumedha Fiscal Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.95 15.56 11.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.95 15.56 11.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.69 11.50 8.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.19 0.84 -0.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.68 0.87 0.62
Depreciation 0.15 0.14 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.84 1.34 0.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.22 0.86 2.13
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.22 0.86 2.13
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.22 0.85 2.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.22 0.85 2.13
Tax -0.23 0.43 0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.99 0.43 1.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.99 0.43 1.76
Equity Share Capital 7.98 7.98 7.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 0.53 2.21
Diluted EPS -1.24 0.53 2.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 0.53 2.21
Diluted EPS -1.24 0.53 2.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

