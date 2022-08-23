Sumedha Fiscal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore, down 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.95 crore in June 2022 down 10.62% from Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 down 156.02% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2022 down 147.35% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 117.70 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 89.69% returns over the last 6 months and 328.78% over the last 12 months.