Sumedha Fiscal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore, up 51.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore in December 2022 up 51.97% from Rs. 14.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 up 498.15% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 up 4800% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.