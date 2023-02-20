 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sumedha Fiscal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore, up 51.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore in December 2022 up 51.97% from Rs. 14.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 up 498.15% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 up 4800% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.15 18.28 14.64
Other Operating Income 0.10 -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.24 18.28 14.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.08 13.86 15.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.85 0.62 -2.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.75 0.73 0.74
Depreciation 0.16 0.16 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.12 0.64 0.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.28 2.27 -0.10
Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.29 2.30 -0.09
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.28 2.30 -0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.28 2.30 -0.09
Tax 0.38 0.37 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.90 1.93 -0.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.90 1.93 -0.48
Equity Share Capital 7.98 7.98 7.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 2.42 -0.60
Diluted EPS 2.37 2.42 -0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 2.42 -0.60
Diluted EPS 2.37 2.42 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited