Sumedha Fiscal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore, up 51.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.24 crore in December 2022 up 51.97% from Rs. 14.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 up 498.15% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2022 up 4800% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 68.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.55% returns over the last 6 months and 8.02% over the last 12 months.