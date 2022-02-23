Sumedha Fiscal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.64 crore, up 194.91% Y-o-Y
February 23, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.64 crore in December 2021 up 194.91% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 121.36% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 98.27% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2020.
Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 57.05 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)
|Sumedha Fiscal Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.64
|15.27
|4.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.64
|15.27
|4.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.78
|11.61
|1.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.69
|0.58
|-1.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.68
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.13
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.76
|0.66
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|1.60
|2.76
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|1.65
|2.77
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|1.65
|2.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|1.65
|2.76
|Tax
|0.39
|0.77
|0.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|0.88
|2.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|0.88
|2.23
|Equity Share Capital
|7.98
|7.98
|7.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|1.11
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|1.11
|2.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|1.11
|2.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|1.11
|2.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
