Sumedha Fiscal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.64 crore, up 194.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.64 crore in December 2021 up 194.91% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 down 121.36% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 98.27% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2020.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 57.05 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)