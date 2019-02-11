Sumedha Fiscal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore, down 14.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.65 crore in December 2018 down 14.29% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018 down 34.78% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2018 down 20.53% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2017.

Sumedha Fiscal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2017.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 17.40 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -40.92% returns over the last 6 months and -57.61% over the last 12 months.