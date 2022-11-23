Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 18.33 9.99 15.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 18.33 9.99 15.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 13.86 10.69 11.61 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.62 -1.19 0.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.73 0.68 0.68 Depreciation 0.16 0.16 0.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.65 0.84 0.64 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.31 -1.18 1.64 Other Income 0.03 0.00 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.35 -1.18 1.69 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.35 -1.18 1.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.35 -1.18 1.69 Tax 0.37 -0.22 0.77 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.97 -0.95 0.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.97 -0.95 0.92 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.22 0.06 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.02 -0.73 0.98 Equity Share Capital 7.98 7.98 7.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.52 -0.91 1.23 Diluted EPS 2.52 -0.91 1.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.52 -0.91 1.23 Diluted EPS 2.52 -0.91 1.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited