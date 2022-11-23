Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore in September 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 15.30 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 up 104.63% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 37.91% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021.
Sumedha Fiscal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in September 2021.
|Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 105.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.10% returns over the last 6 months and 296.25% over the last 12 months.
|Sumedha Fiscal Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.33
|9.99
|15.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.33
|9.99
|15.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.86
|10.69
|11.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.62
|-1.19
|0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.68
|0.68
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.84
|0.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.31
|-1.18
|1.64
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.35
|-1.18
|1.69
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.35
|-1.18
|1.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.35
|-1.18
|1.69
|Tax
|0.37
|-0.22
|0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.97
|-0.95
|0.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.97
|-0.95
|0.92
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.04
|0.22
|0.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.02
|-0.73
|0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|7.98
|7.98
|7.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.52
|-0.91
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|2.52
|-0.91
|1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.52
|-0.91
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|2.52
|-0.91
|1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited