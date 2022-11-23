Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore, up 19.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.33 crore in September 2022 up 19.83% from Rs. 15.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2022 up 104.63% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2022 up 37.91% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in September 2021.