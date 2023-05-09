Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore, down 35.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore in March 2023 down 35.32% from Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 361.41% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2023 down 268.32% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 66.19 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.40% returns over the last 6 months and -10.55% over the last 12 months.
|Sumedha Fiscal Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.97
|22.20
|15.57
|Other Operating Income
|0.10
|0.10
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.07
|22.30
|15.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.87
|17.08
|11.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.30
|0.85
|0.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|0.75
|0.87
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.16
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.38
|1.13
|1.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|2.33
|0.87
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|2.34
|0.87
|Interest
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.86
|2.33
|0.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.86
|2.33
|0.87
|Tax
|-0.11
|0.39
|0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.74
|1.94
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.74
|1.94
|0.37
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.89
|-0.85
|-0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.85
|1.09
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|7.98
|7.98
|7.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|1.37
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|1.37
|0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|1.37
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|1.37
|0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited