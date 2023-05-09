Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore, down 35.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore in March 2023 down 35.32% from Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 361.41% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2023 down 268.32% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 66.19 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.40% returns over the last 6 months and -10.55% over the last 12 months.