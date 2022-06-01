Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.57 crore, up 120.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.57 crore in March 2022 up 120.13% from Rs. 7.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 49.88% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 18.55% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 84.30 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 207.10% returns over the last 6 months and 187.22% over the last 12 months.