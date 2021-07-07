Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore, up 44.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore in March 2021 up 44.42% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021 up 110.95% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2021 up 119.11% from Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2020.

Sumedha Fiscal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.42 in March 2020.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 29.70 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.00% returns over the last 6 months and 92.86% over the last 12 months.