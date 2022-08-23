 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore in June 2022 down 10.45% from Rs. 11.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 141.31% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022 down 145.54% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 117.70 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 89.69% returns over the last 6 months and 328.78% over the last 12 months.

Sumedha Fiscal Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.99 15.57 11.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.99 15.57 11.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.69 11.50 8.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.19 0.84 -0.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.68 0.87 0.62
Depreciation 0.16 0.14 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.84 1.34 0.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.18 0.87 2.18
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.18 0.87 2.18
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.18 0.87 2.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.18 0.87 2.18
Tax -0.22 0.50 0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.95 0.37 1.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.95 0.37 1.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 -0.04 -0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.73 0.33 1.76
Equity Share Capital 7.98 7.98 7.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.91 0.41 2.21
Diluted EPS -0.91 0.41 2.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.91 0.41 2.21
Diluted EPS -0.91 0.41 2.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

