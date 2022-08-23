Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore in June 2022 down 10.45% from Rs. 11.15 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 141.31% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022 down 145.54% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2021.
Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 117.70 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 89.69% returns over the last 6 months and 328.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sumedha Fiscal Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.99
|15.57
|11.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.99
|15.57
|11.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.69
|11.50
|8.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.19
|0.84
|-0.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.68
|0.87
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.14
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.84
|1.34
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|0.87
|2.18
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|0.87
|2.18
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.18
|0.87
|2.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.18
|0.87
|2.18
|Tax
|-0.22
|0.50
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.95
|0.37
|1.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.95
|0.37
|1.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.22
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.73
|0.33
|1.76
|Equity Share Capital
|7.98
|7.98
|7.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|0.41
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|0.41
|2.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|0.41
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|0.41
|2.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited