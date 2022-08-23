Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.99 crore in June 2022 down 10.45% from Rs. 11.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 141.31% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022 down 145.54% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 117.70 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 89.69% returns over the last 6 months and 328.78% over the last 12 months.