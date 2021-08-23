Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, up 153.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in June 2021 up 153.15% from Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021 down 38.01% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2021 down 37.25% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2020.

Sumedha Fiscal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.56 in June 2020.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 27.20 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given -13.24% returns over the last 6 months and 55.43% over the last 12 months.