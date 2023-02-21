Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.30 crore, up 52.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:Net Sales at Rs 22.30 crore in December 2022 up 52.08% from Rs. 14.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 10014.55% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 2400% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Sumedha Fiscal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.
|Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 64.60 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.37% returns over the last 6 months and 2.62% over the last 12 months.
|Sumedha Fiscal Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.20
|18.33
|14.66
|Other Operating Income
|0.10
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.30
|18.33
|14.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.08
|13.86
|15.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.85
|0.62
|-2.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.73
|0.74
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|0.65
|0.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.33
|2.31
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.34
|2.35
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.33
|2.35
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.33
|2.35
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.39
|0.37
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.94
|1.97
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.94
|1.97
|-0.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.85
|0.04
|0.43
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.09
|2.02
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|7.98
|7.98
|7.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|2.52
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|2.52
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|2.52
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|2.52
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited