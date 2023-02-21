English
    Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.30 crore, up 52.08% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:Net Sales at Rs 22.30 crore in December 2022 up 52.08% from Rs. 14.66 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 10014.55% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 2400% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
    Sumedha Fiscal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 64.60 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.37% returns over the last 6 months and 2.62% over the last 12 months.
    Sumedha Fiscal Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.2018.3314.66
    Other Operating Income0.10----
    Total Income From Operations22.3018.3314.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.0813.8615.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.850.62-2.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.730.74
    Depreciation0.160.160.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.130.650.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.332.31-0.05
    Other Income0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.342.35-0.04
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.332.35-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.332.35-0.04
    Tax0.390.370.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.941.97-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.941.97-0.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.850.040.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.092.02-0.01
    Equity Share Capital7.987.987.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.372.52-0.02
    Diluted EPS1.372.52-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.372.52-0.02
    Diluted EPS1.372.52-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
