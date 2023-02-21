Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.30 crore, up 52.08% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 22.20 18.33 14.66 Other Operating Income 0.10 -- -- Total Income From Operations 22.30 18.33 14.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 17.08 13.86 15.78 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.85 0.62 -2.69 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.75 0.73 0.74 Depreciation 0.16 0.16 0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.13 0.65 0.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.33 2.31 -0.05 Other Income 0.01 0.03 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.34 2.35 -0.04 Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.33 2.35 -0.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.33 2.35 -0.04 Tax 0.39 0.37 0.40 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.94 1.97 -0.44 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.94 1.97 -0.44 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.85 0.04 0.43 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.09 2.02 -0.01 Equity Share Capital 7.98 7.98 7.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.37 2.52 -0.02 Diluted EPS 1.37 2.52 -0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.37 2.52 -0.02 Diluted EPS 1.37 2.52 -0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited