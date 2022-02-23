Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore, up 194.18% Y-o-Y
February 23, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.66 crore in December 2021 up 194.18% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 100.47% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 96.59% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2020.
Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 57.05 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)
|Sumedha Fiscal Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.66
|15.30
|4.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.66
|15.30
|4.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.78
|11.61
|1.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.69
|0.58
|-1.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.68
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.13
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.74
|0.64
|0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|1.64
|2.80
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|1.69
|2.81
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|1.69
|2.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|1.69
|2.81
|Tax
|0.40
|0.77
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|0.92
|2.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|0.92
|2.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.43
|0.06
|0.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|0.98
|2.36
|Equity Share Capital
|7.98
|7.98
|7.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|1.23
|2.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|1.23
|2.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|1.23
|2.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|1.23
|2.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited