Sumedha Fiscal Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore, down 6.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.98 crore in December 2020 down 6.67% from Rs. 5.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2020 up 45.69% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2020 up 33.79% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2019.

Sumedha Fiscal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2019.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 28.00 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.61% returns over the last 6 months and 58.64% over the last 12 months.