Sulabh Engineer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 220.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2021 up 220.2% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 up 993.94% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021 up 270.59% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

Sulabh Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2020.

Sulabh Engineer shares closed at 2.84 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.60% returns over the last 6 months and 294.44% over the last 12 months.