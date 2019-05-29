Sulabh Engineer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2019 down 43.04% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 down 8.8% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.

Sulabh Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Sulabh Engineer shares closed at 0.81 on May 24, 2019 (BSE)