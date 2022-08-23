Sulabh Engineer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 45.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2022 up 45.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 63.14% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Sulabh Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Sulabh Engineer shares closed at 4.31 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.07% returns over the last 6 months and 103.30% over the last 12 months.