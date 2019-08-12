Sulabh Engineer Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 65.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2019 up 65.91% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 78.61% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 up 75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.

Sulabh Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.

Sulabh Engineer shares closed at 1.23 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 32.26% returns over the last 6 months and 1.65% over the last 12 months.