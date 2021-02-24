Sulabh Engineer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 10.92% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 18.5% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Sulabh Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Sulabh Engineer shares closed at 1.28 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.29% returns over the last 6 months and 128.57% over the last 12 months.