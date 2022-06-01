Sulabh Engineer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 182.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in March 2022 up 182.68% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 44.2% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 65.38% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

Sulabh Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Sulabh Engineer shares closed at 11.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 179.10% returns over the last 6 months and 538.59% over the last 12 months.