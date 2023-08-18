Sulabh Engineer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in June 2023 down 5.95% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 400.34% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 185.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Sulabh Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Sulabh Engineer shares closed at 3.82 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.17% returns over the last 6 months and -14.35% over the last 12 months.