Sulabh Engineer Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, up 55.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in June 2022 up 55.9% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 74.71% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 down 56.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

Sulabh Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Sulabh Engineer shares closed at 4.63 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.64% returns over the last 6 months and 107.62% over the last 12 months.