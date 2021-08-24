Sulabh Engineer Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in June 2021 up 24.06% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 23.13% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 down 20% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Sulabh Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Sulabh Engineer shares closed at 2.13 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)