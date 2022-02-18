Sulabh Engineer Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2021 down 1.27% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 77.11% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 37.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

Sulabh Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Sulabh Engineer shares closed at 5.81 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)