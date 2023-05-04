Sula Vineyards Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.50 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.50 crore in March 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 97.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.56 crore in March 2023 up 36.28% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.12 crore in March 2023 up 22.26% from Rs. 27.09 crore in March 2022.

Sula Vineyards EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

Sula Vineyards shares closed at 399.45 on May 03, 2023 (NSE)