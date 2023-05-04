English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sula Vineyards Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.50 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sula Vineyards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.50 crore in March 2023 up 13.87% from Rs. 97.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.56 crore in March 2023 up 36.28% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.12 crore in March 2023 up 22.26% from Rs. 27.09 crore in March 2022.

    Sula Vineyards EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

    Sula Vineyards shares closed at 399.45 on May 03, 2023 (NSE)

    Sula Vineyards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.50198.77
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations110.50198.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.1117.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.204.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.7934.06
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost19.8319.56
    Depreciation6.285.96
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses11.88--
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses24.7660.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2356.29
    Other Income1.611.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8457.93
    Interest4.455.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.4052.59
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax22.4052.59
    Tax5.8413.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.5639.23
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.5639.23
    Equity Share Capital16.8516.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.974.76
    Diluted EPS1.964.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.974.76
    Diluted EPS1.964.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sula Vineyards
    first published: May 4, 2023 02:53 pm