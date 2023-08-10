Sula Vineyards Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.56 crore, up 9.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.56 crore in June 2023 up 9.58% from Rs. 98.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.38 crore in June 2023 up 44.97% from Rs. 11.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.54 crore in June 2023 up 31.58% from Rs. 25.49 crore in June 2022.

Sula Vineyards EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2022.

Sula Vineyards shares closed at 494.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.20% returns over the last 6 months