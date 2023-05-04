Sula Vineyards Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.23 crore, up 6.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.23 crore in March 2023 up 6.37% from Rs. 106.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.25 crore in March 2023 up 4.8% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.73 crore in March 2023 up 8.04% from Rs. 29.37 crore in March 2022.

Sula Vineyards EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2022.

Sula Vineyards shares closed at 399.45 on May 03, 2023 (NSE)