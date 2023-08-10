English
    Sula Vineyards Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.49 crore, up 4.31% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sula Vineyards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.49 crore in June 2023 up 4.31% from Rs. 104.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in June 2023 up 24.15% from Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.92 crore in June 2023 up 22.11% from Rs. 26.14 crore in June 2022.

    Sula Vineyards EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2022.

    Sula Vineyards shares closed at 494.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.20% returns over the last 6 months

    Sula Vineyards
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.49113.23104.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.49113.23104.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.9081.788.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.093.615.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.91-61.766.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.2820.3018.31
    Depreciation7.566.816.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses12.7612.58-14.44
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.2025.9154.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7924.0119.04
    Other Income1.570.910.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3624.9219.91
    Interest5.324.845.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.0420.0814.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.0420.0814.90
    Tax5.365.843.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.6814.2511.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.6814.2511.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.6814.2511.02
    Equity Share Capital16.8816.8516.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.621.691.30
    Diluted EPS1.621.691.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.621.691.30
    Diluted EPS1.621.691.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023

