Sukhjit Starch Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.50 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 343.50 crore in September 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 276.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.52 crore in September 2022 up 1.93% from Rs. 18.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.68 crore in September 2022 up 5.75% from Rs. 35.63 crore in September 2021.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.31 in September 2021.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 430.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.33% returns over the last 6 months and 52.34% over the last 12 months.

Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 343.50 361.31 276.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 343.50 361.31 276.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 243.48 250.87 175.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.88 -0.68 10.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.63 13.83 13.41
Depreciation 6.25 6.25 6.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.77 58.73 42.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.25 32.31 29.38
Other Income 0.18 0.17 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.43 32.48 29.63
Interest 6.91 5.33 5.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.52 27.15 23.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.52 27.15 23.92
Tax 6.00 6.80 5.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.52 20.35 18.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.52 20.35 18.17
Equity Share Capital 15.62 15.62 14.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.86 13.03 12.31
Diluted EPS 11.86 13.03 12.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.86 13.03 12.31
Diluted EPS 11.86 13.03 12.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:30 am
