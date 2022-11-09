Sukhjit Starch Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.50 crore, up 24.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.50 crore in September 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 276.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.52 crore in September 2022 up 1.93% from Rs. 18.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.68 crore in September 2022 up 5.75% from Rs. 35.63 crore in September 2021.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.31 in September 2021.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 430.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.33% returns over the last 6 months and 52.34% over the last 12 months.