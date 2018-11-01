Sukhjit Starch Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 175.31 crore, up 8.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 175.31 crore in September 2018 up 8.36% from Rs. 161.78 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in September 2018 up 54.88% from Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.23 crore in September 2018 up 21.17% from Rs. 14.22 crore in September 2017.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 8.60 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.46 in September 2017.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 440.00 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -21.34% returns over the last 6 months and 17.60% over the last 12 months.