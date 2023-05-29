Sukhjit Starch Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 391.06 crore, up 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.06 crore in March 2023 up 10.92% from Rs. 352.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.69 crore in March 2023 down 30.7% from Rs. 22.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.11 crore in March 2023 down 24.17% from Rs. 47.62 crore in March 2022.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.49 in March 2022.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 437.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and -0.30% over the last 12 months.