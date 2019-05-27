Sukhjit Starch Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 194.11 crore, up 5.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.11 crore in March 2019 up 5.21% from Rs. 184.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.08 crore in March 2019 up 123.85% from Rs. 6.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.29 crore in March 2019 up 41.07% from Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2018.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.54 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.57 in March 2018.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 234.75 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.43% returns over the last 6 months and -3.53% over the last 12 months.