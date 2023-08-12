English
    Sukhjit Starch Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 322.18 crore, down 10.83% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 322.18 crore in June 2023 down 10.83% from Rs. 361.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.04 crore in June 2023 down 35.92% from Rs. 20.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.94 crore in June 2023 down 20.11% from Rs. 38.73 crore in June 2022.

    Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.03 in June 2022.

    Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 432.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.43% returns over the last 6 months

    Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations322.18391.06361.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations322.18391.06361.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials222.37270.91250.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.308.75-0.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.4614.0113.83
    Depreciation6.508.036.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.2161.9058.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3427.4632.31
    Other Income2.100.620.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4428.0832.48
    Interest7.307.295.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.1420.7927.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.1420.7927.15
    Tax4.105.106.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0415.6920.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0415.6920.35
    Equity Share Capital15.6215.6215.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3510.0413.03
    Diluted EPS8.3510.0413.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.3510.0413.03
    Diluted EPS8.3510.0413.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sukhjit Starch #Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

