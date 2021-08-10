Sukhjit Starch Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 212.87 crore, up 70.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.87 crore in June 2021 up 70.79% from Rs. 124.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.35 crore in June 2021 up 1070.09% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.47 crore in June 2021 up 323.79% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2020.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2020.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 257.75 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.24% returns over the last 6 months and 51.35% over the last 12 months.