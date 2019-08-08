Sukhjit Starch Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 189.08 crore, up 8.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.08 crore in June 2019 up 8.89% from Rs. 173.65 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2019 up 38.34% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.88 crore in June 2019 up 20.35% from Rs. 17.35 crore in June 2018.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.31 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.42 in June 2018.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 212.90 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.06% returns over the last 6 months and -7.63% over the last 12 months.