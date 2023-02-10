Sukhjit Starch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.38 crore, up 7.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.38 crore in December 2022 up 7.73% from Rs. 315.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.58 crore in December 2022 down 38% from Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.18 crore in December 2022 down 27.38% from Rs. 44.31 crore in December 2021.