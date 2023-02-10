English
    Sukhjit Starch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.38 crore, up 7.73% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 339.38 crore in December 2022 up 7.73% from Rs. 315.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.58 crore in December 2022 down 38% from Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.18 crore in December 2022 down 27.38% from Rs. 44.31 crore in December 2021.

    Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations339.38343.50315.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations339.38343.50315.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials247.55243.48207.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.64-14.880.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2214.6313.58
    Depreciation6.106.256.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.8262.7749.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3331.2538.07
    Other Income0.750.180.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0831.4338.31
    Interest5.806.915.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.2824.5232.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.2824.5232.88
    Tax4.706.007.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.5818.5225.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.5818.5225.13
    Equity Share Capital15.6215.6214.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9711.8617.03
    Diluted EPS9.9711.8616.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9711.8617.03
    Diluted EPS9.9711.8616.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited