Sukhjit Starch Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 315.03 crore, up 76.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.03 crore in December 2021 up 76.7% from Rs. 178.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2021 up 146.61% from Rs. 10.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.31 crore in December 2021 up 86.57% from Rs. 23.75 crore in December 2020.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 17.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.90 in December 2020.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 353.90 on January 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.17% returns over the last 6 months and 91.04% over the last 12 months.