Sukhjit Starch Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 243.57 crore, up 23.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.57 crore in December 2019 up 23.15% from Rs. 197.78 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2019 down 58.4% from Rs. 14.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.69 crore in December 2019 down 46.14% from Rs. 29.13 crore in December 2018.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in December 2019 from Rs. 19.67 in December 2018.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 198.65 on January 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -15.29% over the last 12 months.