Sukhjit Starch Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 197.78 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.78 crore in December 2018 up 3.45% from Rs. 191.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.52 crore in December 2018 up 72.86% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.13 crore in December 2018 up 45.87% from Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2017.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 19.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.58 in December 2017.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 504.15 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.03% returns over the last 6 months and 1.32% over the last 12 months.