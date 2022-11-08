Sukhjit Starch Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.93 crore, up 24.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.93 crore in September 2022 up 24.69% from Rs. 278.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.06 crore in September 2022 down 5.25% from Rs. 16.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.78 crore in September 2022 down 1.41% from Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.48 in September 2021.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 447.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 58.22% over the last 12 months.