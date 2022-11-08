 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sukhjit Starch Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.93 crore, up 24.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 346.93 crore in September 2022 up 24.69% from Rs. 278.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.06 crore in September 2022 down 5.25% from Rs. 16.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.78 crore in September 2022 down 1.41% from Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.48 in September 2021.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 447.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 58.22% over the last 12 months.

Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 346.93 361.78 278.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 346.93 361.78 278.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.86 242.25 174.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.86 -1.00 11.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.27 14.46 13.75
Depreciation 8.95 8.96 9.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.40 65.96 41.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.31 31.15 28.03
Other Income 0.52 0.50 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.83 31.65 29.32
Interest 7.37 6.09 6.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.46 25.56 22.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.46 25.56 22.70
Tax 5.40 6.40 5.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.06 19.16 16.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.06 19.16 16.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.06 19.16 16.95
Equity Share Capital 15.62 15.62 14.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.28 12.27 11.48
Diluted EPS 10.28 12.27 11.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.28 12.27 11.48
Diluted EPS 10.28 12.27 11.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 8, 2022
