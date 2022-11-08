English
    Sukhjit Starch Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.93 crore, up 24.69% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 346.93 crore in September 2022 up 24.69% from Rs. 278.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.06 crore in September 2022 down 5.25% from Rs. 16.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.78 crore in September 2022 down 1.41% from Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021.

    Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.48 in September 2021.

    Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 447.20 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 58.22% over the last 12 months.

    Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations346.93361.78278.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations346.93361.78278.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials242.86242.25174.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.86-1.0011.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2714.4613.75
    Depreciation8.958.969.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.4065.9641.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3131.1528.03
    Other Income0.520.501.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8331.6529.32
    Interest7.376.096.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.4625.5622.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.4625.5622.70
    Tax5.406.405.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0619.1616.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0619.1616.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.0619.1616.95
    Equity Share Capital15.6215.6214.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2812.2711.48
    Diluted EPS10.2812.2711.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2812.2711.48
    Diluted EPS10.2812.2711.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
