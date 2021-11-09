MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sukhjit Starch Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 278.23 crore, up 72.1% Y-o-Y

November 09, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 278.23 crore in September 2021 up 72.1% from Rs. 161.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.95 crore in September 2021 up 474.58% from Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021 up 216.96% from Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2020.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 11.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2020.

Close

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 339.15 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)

Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations278.23213.03161.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations278.23213.03161.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials174.59149.04104.76
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.57-7.767.76
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.7512.5410.22
Depreciation9.008.513.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses41.2933.5028.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0317.207.05
Other Income1.291.121.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.3218.328.33
Interest6.625.674.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.7012.654.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.7012.654.02
Tax5.753.001.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.959.652.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.959.652.95
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.959.652.95
Equity Share Capital14.7614.7614.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.486.542.00
Diluted EPS11.486.542.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.486.542.00
Diluted EPS11.486.542.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sukhjit Starch #Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
first published: Nov 9, 2021 09:30 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.