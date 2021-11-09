Sukhjit Starch Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 278.23 crore, up 72.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.23 crore in September 2021 up 72.1% from Rs. 161.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.95 crore in September 2021 up 474.58% from Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021 up 216.96% from Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2020.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 11.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2020.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 339.15 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)