English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sukhjit Starch Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 391.26 crore, up 10.83% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 391.26 crore in March 2023 up 10.83% from Rs. 353.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.80 crore in March 2023 down 34.83% from Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.53 crore in March 2023 down 21.83% from Rs. 49.29 crore in March 2022.

    Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.54 in March 2022.

    Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 436.60 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.72% returns over the last 6 months

    Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations391.26346.60353.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations391.26346.60353.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials274.66247.19246.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.19-11.64-2.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9815.9013.98
    Depreciation8.918.818.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.8063.0645.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7223.2840.51
    Other Income0.901.13--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6224.4140.51
    Interest7.966.865.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6617.5535.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.6617.5535.31
    Tax6.864.2012.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.8013.3522.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.8013.3522.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.8013.3522.71
    Equity Share Capital15.6215.6215.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.488.5514.54
    Diluted EPS9.488.5514.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.488.5514.54
    Diluted EPS9.488.5514.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sukhjit Starch #Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am