Sukhjit Starch Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.02 crore, up 50.98% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 353.02 crore in March 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 233.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2022 up 155.74% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.29 crore in March 2022 up 67.2% from Rs. 29.48 crore in March 2021.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 14.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.02 in March 2021.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 453.80 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 353.02 318.65 233.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 353.02 318.65 233.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 246.98 207.30 166.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.24 2.97 -7.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.98 14.01 13.21
Depreciation 8.78 8.75 8.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.01 48.67 36.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.51 36.95 15.26
Other Income -- 0.68 5.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.51 37.63 20.73
Interest 5.20 6.35 8.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.31 31.28 12.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.31 31.28 12.51
Tax 12.60 4.75 3.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.71 26.53 8.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.71 26.53 8.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.71 26.53 8.88
Equity Share Capital 15.62 14.76 14.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.54 17.97 6.02
Diluted EPS 14.54 17.80 6.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.54 17.97 6.02
Diluted EPS 14.54 17.80 6.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 30, 2022 07:06 pm
