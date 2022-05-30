Sukhjit Starch Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.02 crore, up 50.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 353.02 crore in March 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 233.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2022 up 155.74% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.29 crore in March 2022 up 67.2% from Rs. 29.48 crore in March 2021.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 14.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.02 in March 2021.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 453.80 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)