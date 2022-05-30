English
    Sukhjit Starch Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.02 crore, up 50.98% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 353.02 crore in March 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 233.82 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2022 up 155.74% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.29 crore in March 2022 up 67.2% from Rs. 29.48 crore in March 2021.

    Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 14.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.02 in March 2021.

    Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 453.80 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

    Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations353.02318.65233.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations353.02318.65233.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials246.98207.30166.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.242.97-7.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.9814.0113.21
    Depreciation8.788.758.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.0148.6736.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5136.9515.26
    Other Income--0.685.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5137.6320.73
    Interest5.206.358.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.3131.2812.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.3131.2812.51
    Tax12.604.753.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.7126.538.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.7126.538.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.7126.538.88
    Equity Share Capital15.6214.7614.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5417.976.02
    Diluted EPS14.5417.806.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5417.976.02
    Diluted EPS14.5417.806.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sukhjit Starch #Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
    first published: May 30, 2022 07:06 pm
